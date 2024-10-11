iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Hudson Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $17,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $91.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

