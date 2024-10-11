iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,178,932 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the previous session’s volume of 850,569 shares.The stock last traded at $120.82 and had previously closed at $119.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

