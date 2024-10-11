iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Up 759.7% in September

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 759.7% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,808. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 445.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.32% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

