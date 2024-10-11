iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

