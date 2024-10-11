iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
