iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

