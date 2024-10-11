iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.48. 681,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.