IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the September 15th total of 122,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IO Biotech Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:IOBT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,823. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Report on IO Biotech

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.