Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 82,331 call options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 48,145 call options.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

