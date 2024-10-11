Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Interra Copper Trading Up 17.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046. Interra Copper has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Interra Copper alerts:

About Interra Copper

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Interra Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interra Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.