Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

