Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.23. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 750 shares changing hands.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
