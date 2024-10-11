Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,481 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,954,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. 1,966,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

