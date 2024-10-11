Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,673,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,675,648. The firm has a market cap of $325.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

