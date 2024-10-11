Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.69.

IMO stock opened at C$108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$97.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.62. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$72.03 and a 52 week high of C$108.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

