ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 846,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,496,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

