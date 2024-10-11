Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ilika Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIKF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,781. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

About Ilika

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

