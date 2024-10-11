IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 418.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DYFI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 5,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,862. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07.

Get IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.