Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

