Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 443,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 90,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

