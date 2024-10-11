Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $33.96.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 141.84%.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
