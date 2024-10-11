Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 36,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 86.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 545,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 957,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 94,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 141.84%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

