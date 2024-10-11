Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. 732,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,091,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley increased their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Herbalife by 465.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.