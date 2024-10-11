Head to Head Review: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) & Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 2 4 1 2.86 Theravance Biopharma 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 331.19%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.60%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics -5,237.15% -33.40% -22.94% Theravance Biopharma -73.61% -21.29% -11.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $567,695.00 136.22 -$52.34 million ($0.73) -1.49 Theravance Biopharma $57.42 million 6.87 -$55.19 million ($0.86) -9.37

Ovid Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Theravance Biopharma on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV815, that focuses on the mutations associated with KIF1A-associated neurological disorder (KAND); OV888 (GV101), a highly selective rock2 inhibitor which is in Phase 1 double-blind multiple-ascending dose trial; OV825, has advanced to potential candidate lead identification for the rare neurodevelopmental condition HNRNPH2 (Bain Syndrome); and OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Northwestern University, and Graviton, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

