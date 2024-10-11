H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 43.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 26.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

