Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.61. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 33,442 shares trading hands.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.1351 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

