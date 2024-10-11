Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Guild has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,497,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

