Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Robert W. Baird

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.92.

GWRE stock opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $185.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $855,901.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,579.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,892. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 121.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after purchasing an additional 161,856 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

