Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Major Shareholder Buys $444,850.00 in Stock

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chun R. Ding purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $444,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,558,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,230,505.05. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of GRAL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 385,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59. Grail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter.

Grail Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.