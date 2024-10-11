Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27.
About Gladstone Land
