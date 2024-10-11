Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$64.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$37.78 and a 12 month high of C$65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$60.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.71.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. In related news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total transaction of C$2,077,495.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

