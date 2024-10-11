Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gestamp Automoción Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMPUF remained flat at $2.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. Gestamp Automoción has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

