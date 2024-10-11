GAMMA Investing LLC Has $234,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

