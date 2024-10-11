GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.17. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

