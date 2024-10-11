GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

