GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 309 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WST opened at $290.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $329.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

