FY2026 EPS Estimates for McKesson Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $35.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $36.03. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s FY2028 earnings at $45.42 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $506.25 on Wednesday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

