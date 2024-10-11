FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Issued By William Blair

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report released on Monday, October 7th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LZAGY stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

Lonza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.