Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BRF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BRF by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRFS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

