Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 267,762 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $18,542,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 22.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.04. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

