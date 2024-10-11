First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and traded as high as $57.77. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.77, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.