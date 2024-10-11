First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 2.6% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 156,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.