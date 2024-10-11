First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.85 and last traded at $127.85, with a volume of 10160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
