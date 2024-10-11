Financial Review: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Tokens.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -7.61% 40.15% 12.99% Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Tokens.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tokens.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Tokens.com.

19.3% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Tokens.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $74.97 million 0.92 -$71.40 million ($4.72) -0.86 Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59

Tokens.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Tokens.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

