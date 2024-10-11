Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.