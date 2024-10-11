F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
