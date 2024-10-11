Fermata Advisors LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 626,245 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

