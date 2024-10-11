Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,977,000 after buying an additional 94,836 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,942,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.38. 624,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,502. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.