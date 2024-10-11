Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3,636.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,899,000 after buying an additional 170,380 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,549,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,586,000 after buying an additional 157,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,973,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,890,000 after buying an additional 198,888 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Raymond James raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

