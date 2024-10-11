Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Evogene alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evogene

Evogene Price Performance

EVGN stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.40. Evogene has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.