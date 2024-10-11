Everscale (EVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $551,252.51

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $68.16 million and approximately $551,252.51 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

