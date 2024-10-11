Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.00 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market cap of $7.00 million and $547,214.16 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00252881 BTC.

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.