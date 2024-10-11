ether.fi (ETHFI) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $281.70 million and $56.02 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,051,505 tokens. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,051,505 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.38801697 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $55,768,650.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

